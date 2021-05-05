JustInvest LLC Buys 407 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.41. 10,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,882. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $174.48 and a 52 week high of $283.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.18. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

