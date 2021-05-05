Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $67.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.81.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

