Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $100.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00058035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00335076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

