BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of HYT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,100. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.