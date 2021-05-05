BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of HYT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,100. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.