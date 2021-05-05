NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,271. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.