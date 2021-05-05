Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.