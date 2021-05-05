Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 638,044 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,859,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

