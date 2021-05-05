Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

