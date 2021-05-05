Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,528. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.