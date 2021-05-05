QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0300 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $192.20 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00084535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00816773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00099584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,400.98 or 0.09404942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043598 BTC.

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

