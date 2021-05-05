OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 37.3% Over Last Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.04 or 0.00017483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.62 or 0.00283171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

