Lattice Token Reaches Market Cap of $27.90 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00067956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.76 or 0.00264271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.24 or 0.01137515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00724149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,429.45 or 1.00004276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.