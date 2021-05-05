ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,213. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.