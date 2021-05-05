Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 1,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. Parkland has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.