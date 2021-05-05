ACI Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,960 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 931% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.