ACI Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,960 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 931% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
