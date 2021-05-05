Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $295.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $262.26 and last traded at $261.13, with a volume of 4406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.53.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

