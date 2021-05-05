Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $206.25 million, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

