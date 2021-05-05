Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,784 call options on the company. This is an increase of 350% compared to the average volume of 1,952 call options.

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,561. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

