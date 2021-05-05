TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.14-4.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.191-2.221 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.140-4.320 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.86.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.99. 1,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

