Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,068 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 27.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 952,957 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

