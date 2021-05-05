Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.