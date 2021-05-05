WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 13,962 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

