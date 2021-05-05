WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 1,279 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,295,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $169,228,000 after buying an additional 310,703 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $142.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

