Security Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.44. 7,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,585. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $183.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.