Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $110,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $581.26. 3,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,361. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $586.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.97, for a total transaction of $2,234,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.83.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

