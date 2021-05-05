Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of TV stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

