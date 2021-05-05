Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 380,000 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.98% of Graphic Packaging worth $153,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. 34,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Morgan Stanley cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

