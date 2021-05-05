Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ANNSF stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.08. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.97.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

