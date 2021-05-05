PressOne (PRS) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $9.36 million and $10,151.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PressOne

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

