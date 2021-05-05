Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

AM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 73,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

