MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.75

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 24232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $891.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

