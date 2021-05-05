ZEON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.57 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 226.4% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $77.77 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00083300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.28 or 0.00812691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00099148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.87 or 0.09387383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

