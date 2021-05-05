$0.38 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HOPE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 347,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

