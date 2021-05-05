Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $39.00. The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 35246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.