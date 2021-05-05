Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.50

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 56113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $94,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,205,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.