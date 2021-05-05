Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 333,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,874,452 shares.The stock last traded at $23.56 and had previously closed at $22.42.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

