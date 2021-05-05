Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Up to $54.05

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $57.60. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 10,525 shares changing hands.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

