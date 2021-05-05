Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.27. Vaxart shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 321,247 shares.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $883.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 662,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,661.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 305,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

