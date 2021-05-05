Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 4,180

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,628.67 ($47.41).

Shares of LON:BWY traded up GBX 69 ($0.90) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,610 ($47.16). 503,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,704. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,547.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,047.99. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

