PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PETV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706. PetVivo has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

