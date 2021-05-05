Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of LON:SIG traded down GBX 1.71 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 401.49 ($5.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 357.25. Signature Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 169.25 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -502.38.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

