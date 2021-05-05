Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.03 ($4.75).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOKIA shares. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

