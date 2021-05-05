Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 756.0 days.

Shares of NMPNF stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Northam Platinum has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Northam Platinum Company Profile

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

