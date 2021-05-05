Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $195.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,110. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.