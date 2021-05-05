Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:GOF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 3,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,640. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

