Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:GOF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 3,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,640. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
