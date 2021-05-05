Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 20th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CHI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

