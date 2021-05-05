Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 20th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of CHI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
