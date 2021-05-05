Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 45.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BRX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.