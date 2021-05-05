Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Down to $70.06

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.06, but opened at $66.72. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $67.98, with a volume of 1,702 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.