SVB Leerink Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $170.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s current price.

EXAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.01. 29,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,428. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.31. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after buying an additional 57,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.