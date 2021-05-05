PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Down to $40.95

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.95, but opened at $39.42. PROS shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 2,848 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get PROS alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $312,000.

About PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.